Supreme Court decision and how it will affect the auto industry

By
Published  February 20, 2026 9:32pm EST
Supreme Court
Even with the Supreme Court’s ruling limiting emergency tariff powers, the auto industry is still operating under significant trade costs.

    • Duties on many imported vehicles and auto parts are also still active, directly affecting production costs for manufacturers.
    • While many vehicles assembled in North America qualify under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, imported components and raw materials are still subject to tariffs.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Even with the Supreme Court’s ruling limiting emergency tariff powers, the auto industry is still operating under significant trade costs.

Big picture view:

Duties on many imported vehicles and auto parts are also still active, directly affecting production costs for manufacturers. Industry analysts say those tariffs can add hundreds to more than a thousand dollars to the cost of building a single vehicle, but prices may not soar as much as you think.

"The cost of cars has gone up due to the tariffs. They’ve been in effect for a considerable amount of time. Their imports are covered by a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada," said Dr. Marick Masters.

While many vehicles assembled in North America qualify under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, imported components and raw materials are still subject to tariffs, meaning price pressure on automakers and consumers is likely to continue.

