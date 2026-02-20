Supreme Court decision and how it will affect the auto industry

The Brief Duties on many imported vehicles and auto parts are also still active, directly affecting production costs for manufacturers. While many vehicles assembled in North America qualify under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, imported components and raw materials are still subject to tariffs.



Even with the Supreme Court’s ruling limiting emergency tariff powers, the auto industry is still operating under significant trade costs.

Big picture view:

"The cost of cars has gone up due to the tariffs. They’ve been in effect for a considerable amount of time. Their imports are covered by a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada," said Dr. Marick Masters.

