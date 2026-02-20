Supreme Court decision and how it will affect the auto industry
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Even with the Supreme Court’s ruling limiting emergency tariff powers, the auto industry is still operating under significant trade costs.
Big picture view:
Duties on many imported vehicles and auto parts are also still active, directly affecting production costs for manufacturers. Industry analysts say those tariffs can add hundreds to more than a thousand dollars to the cost of building a single vehicle, but prices may not soar as much as you think.
"The cost of cars has gone up due to the tariffs. They’ve been in effect for a considerable amount of time. Their imports are covered by a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada," said Dr. Marick Masters.
While many vehicles assembled in North America qualify under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, imported components and raw materials are still subject to tariffs, meaning price pressure on automakers and consumers is likely to continue.
The Source: FOX 2 talked with Dr. Marick Masters and used information from previous reporting.