Surf and turf tacos for Valentine’s Day

Chef Junior Merino joined us on The Nine to tell us more about what you can find on their menu for Valentine's Day.

You can get his recipe for seared salmon tacos below.

Seared Salmon Tacos

Salmon Filets cut into one and a half inch by 4 inch pieces and about 1/2 inch thick seasoned with M Cantina signature seasoning (you can sub for salt and pepper or your favorite dry rub)

1 Tbsp avocado will

Corn Kernels (thawed frozen kernels work in a pinch or boil corn and slice from cob and allow to cool)

Cole Slaw (you can use store bought for convenience)

Balsamic Vinegar reduction (boil balsamic until desired consistency) allow to cool before use

Marigold leaf aioli (make ahead and chill)

Corn tortillas

Marigold leaf aioli

1 c mayo (we use olive oil based mayo)

1 oz aji amarillo paste

2 oz marigold leaf paste

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp lime juice

1 oz avocado oil

1/2 c cilantro

All ingredients in a food processor and process on high for 6 mins. Chill before use.

Heat a pan on med heat and add avocado oil. Once oil is hot, sear salmon for about 1 min on each side. Heat tortilla on a comal or dry pan.

To assemble taco layer:

Coleslaw

Corn

Salmon

Marigold Leaf Aioli

Balsamic Reduction Drizzle

Garnish