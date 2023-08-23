Survivor starts nonprofit to take other women from abusive situations and support them

She spent years locked in a life of physical, sexual and emotional abuse - but once Jojo Dries worked up enough courage to get out - there was no stopping her - and her efforts to help other victims break free from their abusers.

"My first recollection of abuse was at the age of 9," she said.

And like so many families stuck in a cycle of abuse, Jojo Dries says her loving Lebanese family appeared to be practically perfect..

But what Jojo says what was going on inside their Ann Arbor home, no child should have to endure.

"There was a lot of physical abuse, as well as other kinds of abuse," she said.

Jojo claims the abuse started around the time her father left their Catholic Church and joined a fundamentalist Christian organization. A cult-like religious group, which has since faced numerous allegations of child abuse and sex abuse.

"Once you got the demon out and you were ready to agree with my dad - then you could come out of the room," she said. "And it was until then ... so, you would go without your meals – it was bad."

Jojo says she didn't break free from her family until she was 29. It would be her father's final beating.

She told herself never again and left with the shirt on her back.

"At the end of the day I had no support, no community, I had no support, I had no resources to get out of that situation," she said. "I promised myself I would get out. I would show people how to do this and provide people the resources they need."

Jojo slept on friend's couches and worked hard - becoming a successful loan officer. After reconnecting with her first crush and childhood best friend, Jojo fell in love.

Despite her father's orders, Jojo and Paul married and had two beautiful boys.

During that time - Jojo wrote the book 'Lotus: How I Beat the Patriarchy' hoping to help others. She describes how she escaped a toxic and abusive environment.

but she wanted to do more ...to help those still trapped in a cycle of violence.

"So many people ask, 'Why aren’t you bitter and angry?' I admittingly was for many years. But I feel that did me no good. I want to live in a space of love," she said.

Last year, Jojo started On The Wings of Angels - a nonprofit organization with a board of expert volunteers that are willing and able to help victims get out, once and for all.

"We have a financial advisor who is going to help women with finances, we have therapy, so if you need therapy getting out of this situation, there will be pro-bono therapy," she said. "Doctors, attorneys, people that are giving of their time and effort.

"And then we are going to have small groups, similar to AA, where you are going to gather around. We are starting this in the fall, you are going to tell your story and if you don't feel comfortable telling your story then you are going to hear other people's stories to know that you are not alone."

They help the abused find safe houses. And as a mortgage loan officer, Jojo also works with women to buy their first home - getting the independence they deserve.

As a child, Jojo says she always fought back against her father - and now, in a way, she still is - by helping others turn their pain, into power.

"I kept my faith – I have a very strong faith in God," she said. "And whatever that means to people, I still hold onto that. So God put me here for a purpose. And this is, ultimately, the purpose, is you got out – now go help other people."

If you are seeking help or would like to support on the Wings of Angels organization, go to otwoa.org

By filling out the survey, the board will assess and provide the immediate help you need.

Jojo Dries



