Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure held in Detroit on Saturday

Pink t-shirts, pink boas, pink shoes, pink hats and even a pink wheelchair filled part of the city’s riverfront for the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

"It’s a fun, uplifting, celebratory day," said Executive Director Gretchen Awad. "So much is happening. But most of all what’s happening is the Detroit community coming together to support Komen’s mission of saving lives in the fight against breast cancer."

Over 2,500 people ran and walked in the annual 5K race that began on Atwater Street and snaked through the Rivertown neighborhood.

"Were here. We’re going to have a 5K," says Ashleigh Dyer, communications specialist with the organization. "We're going to have one-mile fun walk. But same mission though: here to support the community and to support those that have been diagnosed with breast cancer."

According to the organization website, there will be over 310,00 new cases of breast cancer by the end of 2024.

"Found out that I had stage two lobular carcinoma in April," said survivor Kelly Brooks. "That was as a result of finding out a genetic mutation that ran in our family. Because of that, I also found out that I had thyroid cancer."

Brooks, who's a mother and avid runner, said she’s currently in recovery.

The event, emceed by FOX 2’s morning anchors Josh Landon and Erica Francis, began with a Survivors Parade. Dozens of women carried signs that read "one year" to "45 years" noting how many years they’d been cancer-free.

"I feel very privileged that people tell me their story and share how breast cancer has impacted not only their lives but their families' lives," Awad said.

The money raised Saturday goes to research, which between 1989-2020 led to a decrease of mortality by 43 percent, they said.

That’s something to smile about and lace up your shoes for.

"You’re going to get through this," Brooks said to encourage others going through the battle. "You will."

To learn more or to donate, visit secure.info-komen.org/site/TR/RacefortheCure/RaceforTheCure?pg=entry&fr_id=10485