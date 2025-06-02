Sushi, salads, vegetable trays containing cucumber recalled over possible salmonella contamination
(FOX 2) - Salads, vegetable trays, and ready-to-eat sushi sold in several states, including Michigan, are under a recall because they contain cucumbers possibly contaminated with salmonella.
The cucumbers are linked to the Bedner Growers, Inc. recall, which was announced last month. So far, 26 people have been sickened.
What we know:
Bedner Growers distributed the potentially contaminated cucumbers to retailers, including Kroger, Roundy’s (Pick n Save and Metro Market), and Weis Market in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and New York.
These stores then used the cucumbers in ready-to-eat foods.
Salmonella symptoms
Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, and usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. They usually begin six hours to six days after consuming a contaminated product. Symptoms typically last for 4-7 days.
Children younger than five, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.
Recall list
All items were sold in plastic containers under the SNOWFRUIT or SNOWFOX label with the following descriptions and product codes:
- Fruit & Vegetable Tray - 64 oz 63912394047
- Family Garden Salad - 24 oz 63912388065
- Garden Salad - 12 oz 63912388067
- Family Cobb Salad - 22 oz 63912388068
- Cobb Salad - 11 oz 63912388069
- Chef Salad - 11 oz 63912395033
- Cucumber with Ranch - 9 oz 63912395020
- Cucumber, Lime & Tajin - 19oz 63912388053
- Mixed Melon, Cucumbers & Tajin - 18oz 63912394007
- Watermelon & Cucumber w/ Tajin - 18oz 63912394036
- Small Vegetable Tray - 19.5 oz 63912388045
- Small Party Tray with Dip - 19 oz 63912388046
- Large Vegetable Tray - 42 oz 63912388056
- Cucumber Slices w/Tajin - 15 oz 63912388022
- Vegetable Bowl - 26 oz 63912388044
- Cucumber Bowl w/ Ranch Dressing - 15 oz 63912388063
- Vegetable Bowl - 13 oz 63912388072
- Baby Carrot, Cucumber, & Ranch - 15 oz 63912394045
- Cucumber Salad – 3oz 63912389243
- Spicy Cucumber Salad – 3oz 63912389329
- Bibimbap Bowl – 13 oz 63912389259
- Yaki Noodle Bowl – 12 oz 63912389254
- Ebi Vermicelli Bowl – 13oz 63912389334
- Sushi containing cucumber – Various price, weight and UPCs – Made daily with a one-day shelf life, already expired.
Roundy's
- Signature Vegetable Bowl - 28 oz 639123600172
- Chef Salad - 16 oz 639123600295
- Cobb Style Salad - 15 oz 639123600318
- Garden Salad - 16 oz 639123600547
- Greek Salad - 16 oz 639123600523
Weis Market
- Cucumber Salad - 3oz 63912389205
Product labels
Snowfox labels:
Snowfruit labels:
Where the foods were sold
Full list of where the Snowfruit products were sold:
Full list of where the Snowfox products were sold:
What you can do:
If you purchased any of the listed products, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store or throw them away.
Customers with questions about the recall can reach out to the companies at hello@snowfruit.com or hello@snowfox.com.
The Source: An FDA press release was used to report this story.