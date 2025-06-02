Sushi, salads, vegetable trays containing cucumber recalled over possible salmonella contamination

article

The Brief Salads, vegetable trays, and ready-to-eat sushi sold in several states have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. Brand names include Snowfox and Snowfruit. This is connected to a recall announced last month.



Salads, vegetable trays, and ready-to-eat sushi sold in several states, including Michigan, are under a recall because they contain cucumbers possibly contaminated with salmonella.

The cucumbers are linked to the Bedner Growers, Inc. recall, which was announced last month. So far, 26 people have been sickened.

What we know:

Bedner Growers distributed the potentially contaminated cucumbers to retailers, including Kroger, Roundy’s (Pick n Save and Metro Market), and Weis Market in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and New York.

These stores then used the cucumbers in ready-to-eat foods.

Salmonella symptoms

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, and usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. They usually begin six hours to six days after consuming a contaminated product. Symptoms typically last for 4-7 days.

Children younger than five, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

Recall list

All items were sold in plastic containers under the SNOWFRUIT or SNOWFOX label with the following descriptions and product codes:

Fruit & Vegetable Tray - 64 oz 63912394047

Family Garden Salad - 24 oz 63912388065

Garden Salad - 12 oz 63912388067

Family Cobb Salad - 22 oz 63912388068

Cobb Salad - 11 oz 63912388069

Chef Salad - 11 oz 63912395033

Cucumber with Ranch - 9 oz 63912395020

Cucumber, Lime & Tajin - 19oz 63912388053

Mixed Melon, Cucumbers & Tajin - 18oz 63912394007

Watermelon & Cucumber w/ Tajin - 18oz 63912394036

Small Vegetable Tray - 19.5 oz 63912388045

Small Party Tray with Dip - 19 oz 63912388046

Large Vegetable Tray - 42 oz 63912388056

Cucumber Slices w/Tajin - 15 oz 63912388022

Vegetable Bowl - 26 oz 63912388044

Cucumber Bowl w/ Ranch Dressing - 15 oz 63912388063

Vegetable Bowl - 13 oz 63912388072

Baby Carrot, Cucumber, & Ranch - 15 oz 63912394045

Cucumber Salad – 3oz 63912389243

Spicy Cucumber Salad – 3oz 63912389329

Bibimbap Bowl – 13 oz 63912389259

Yaki Noodle Bowl – 12 oz 63912389254

Ebi Vermicelli Bowl – 13oz 63912389334

Sushi containing cucumber – Various price, weight and UPCs – Made daily with a one-day shelf life, already expired.

Roundy's

Signature Vegetable Bowl - 28 oz 639123600172

Chef Salad - 16 oz 639123600295

Cobb Style Salad - 15 oz 639123600318

Garden Salad - 16 oz 639123600547

Greek Salad - 16 oz 639123600523

Weis Market

Cucumber Salad - 3oz 63912389205

Product labels

Snowfox labels:

Snowfruit labels:

Where the foods were sold

Full list of where the Snowfruit products were sold:

Full list of where the Snowfox products were sold:

What you can do:

If you purchased any of the listed products, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store or throw them away.

Customers with questions about the recall can reach out to the companies at hello@snowfruit.com or hello@snowfox.com.