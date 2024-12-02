Suspect in 2-year-old's shooting arraigned on felony assault charges

The 25-year-old who allegedly shot his toddler after police said he broke into the victim's home was arraigned on felony assault charges over the weekend.

Darius Lacey turned himself into police a day after he allegedly forced his way inside a home in the 550 block of Dickerson Street on Nov. 26.

He had gotten into an argument with the 2-year-old victim's mother before pushing his way into her home last week. According to prosecutors, he fired a handgun multiple times, striking the toddler in the leg.

The child was taken to the hospital and was treated for the nonfatal injury.

Earlier in the day, Detroit police were on patrol in the area when they first spotted the defendant's vehicle with an improper license plate. When attempting to pull the vehicle over, Lacey fled the scene.

Less than an hour later, Lacey returned to the residence where he got into a fight with the toddler's mom.

Darius Lacey, 25 of Detroit. Mug shot via Wayne County Prosecutor's Office

During a press conference last week, Interim Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said Lacey turned himself as a safe surrender. A second individual was also in custody following the incident.

He was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of first-degree home invasion, one count of fourth degree fleeing and eluding, and five counts of felony firearm

Lacey was given a $500,000 cash surety bond with a GPS tether and will have a bond re-determination hearing on Dec. 3.