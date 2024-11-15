Suspect in 2023 murder case of Detroit trans woman at Woodward Inn pleads guilty

The man who murdered a trans woman in Detroit in 2023 has pleaded guilty.

"One person walked in, one person walked out," said Fair Michigan prosecutor Kam Towns.

She was talking about then 17-year-old Carlos Lamar Scotland who was caught on surveillance video at the Woodward Inn on June 1, 2023. In the video, Scotland can be seen running from the scene after shooting 34-year-old Ashia Davis in the head.

On Friday he pleaded guilty to second degree murder and a firearms charge.

"There have been several that have touched close to home. She was my friend for 10 years. She was with me in the struggle," said Julisa Abad from Fair Justice Michigan.

Abad, who is a trans woman of color as well, says these horrific crimes are personal. It was also Pride Month when Ashia Davis was murdered - adding another layer of fear and uncertainty for the LGBTQ Community. It took months, but fortunately, Michigan State Police (MSP) investigators were able to track down their suspect.

"Michigan has a trans-inclusion policy. I want my community to continue to be vigilant. This program only works because people come forward and tell us what we need to know, and it's working. We have a 100% conviction rate," said Abad.

Abad is a victim advocate with Fair Michigan, the program with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office that handles crimes like the case of Davis.

On Friday, Deontae Close was sentenced to 12 to 30 years in prison for murdering 33-year-old Dede Ricks in August 2022.

"We had the victory today at Fair Michigan of having two defendants take a plea deal in two cases that involved trans women of color being murdered," Abad said.

It was a victory that came with concern that this could happen again. Abad encouraged her community to be careful.

"If you are on a dating site, if you're meeting somebody for the first time, send somebody a picture, a license plate, something distinguishing, so in case something does happen we have a starting point," Abad said. "I want people to know and my community to know, you will be prosecuted, you will be held accountable, and Fair Michigan is not going anywhere."

Scotland faces 17 to 30 years in prison. He will be sentenced Jan. 10.

