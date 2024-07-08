Suspect accused of killing Detroit man with gun stolen during robbery

article

A suspect is facing charges stemming from a shooting that left a man dead last month in Detroit.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Dwaine Thomas Hunt III, 23, was arguing with 29-year-old Richard Shorts around 9:05 p.m. June 4 in the 19400 block of Warwick Street. During that argument, Hunt allegedly stole a handgun from an unidentified man and used that firearm to shoot Shorts.

Shorts was taken to a hospital, where he died. Hunt was arrested on July 1.

Hunt is now charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and two counts of felony firearm. He was remanded to the Wayne County Jail.