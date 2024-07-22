Suspect accused of killing Melvindale officer Mohamed Said in custody

While on duty on Sunday, Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said was fatally shot. He was 23-year-old.

"We as a community will always honor the sacrifice he made, protecting and serving our residents with unwavering courage and commitment to Melvindale," said the city's mayor, Nicole Shkira, during a press conference on Monday.

Authorities arrested the suspected gunman, 44-year-old Michael Lopez, in southwest Detroit Monday evening. Lopez was found in a home on the 3000 block of Gilbert Street, in the area of Michigan Avenue and Livernois.

A tip led police to Lopez's location, sources told FOX 2. A $37,500 reward was being offered for information that led to the suspect.

Lopez was taken into custody without incident.

Suspect Michael Lopez is accused of fatally shooting a Melvindale police officer over the weekend. He was arrested in Detroit on Monday, July 22, 2024.

According to the Melvindale Police Department, Lopez shot and killed Said near Oakwood and Dix and then fled on a green bicycle.

Said was responding to a suspicious person call at a car wash around 11:40 a.m. when he spotted Lopez with several bags and no vehicle, according to police. Said went to check on Lopez to see if he was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Said chased Lopez on foot, and there was a brief struggle. Once Said caught him, he tased Lopez and the suspect allegedly pulled a gun, shooting and killing Said.

The fallen officer is remembered as an active community member who was born and raised in Melvindale.

Said "was just phenomenal," said Melvindale Police Chief Robert Kennaley during the press conference. "Every night, before he started his shift, he drove by his parents' house – knowing that he's doing it to protect his family and the residents here."

Kennaley recalled first meeting Said when he was just a high school student.

"I first met him when I was a canine officer. I was training my dog out on the high school football field, and he was playing soccer," Kennaley said. "He came up and asked if he could pet my dog, which I said ‘yes.’ And then he says, ‘how do I be a police officer?’ So I basically guided him on how to become a police officer."

The now chief said he stayed in contact with Said over the years until the department received funding to sponsor him and other officers through the academy.

"He was an outstanding officer. …Said went out there and gave 110%. That's what he wanted to do," Kennaley said. "I don't want you just to know him as a fallen officer. I want you to know him as a person, because that's what he was. He had a family that he went home to, he was looking to get married, there was a lot of things that were on his mind that he wanted to progress."

The Melvindale Police Department is receiving assistance from several law enforcement agencies during the investigation of Said's murder.

According to Kennaley, Dearborn police have stepped up to patrol the streets of Melvindale as officers mourn the loss of Said.

Funeral arrangements for Said will be:

On Thursday, July 25: At the Ford Center for Performing Arts in Dearborn, at 15801 Michigan Avenue, from 12-8 p.m.

And on Friday, July 26: At the American Moslem Society, at 9945 Vernor Hwy. in Dearborn, at 11 a.m.

"I just want everybody to know who Moe is – always a nice guy, always had a smile, always trying to make the city better," Said's brother said during Monday's news conference. "We want justice for Moe."