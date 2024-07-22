Melvindale police shooting: Search for Michael Lopez continues after officer Mohamed Said killed

A manhunt continues Monday for the man accused of shooting and killing Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said on Sunday.

Michael Lopez, 44, fled on a green bike after the shooting.

Suspect photo / courtesy Melvindale police

According to police, Said was responding to a suspicious person call at a gas station near Oakwood and Dix around 11:30 a.m. when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

"To my knowledge, he does have an extensive background. I'm not sure if he was on parole at this time or what it was, but he does have a criminal history for assault, for the exact same thing that took place with B&Es, and now he's got homicide on his jacket," Melvindale Police Chief Robert Kennaley said.

Said chased Lopez, and there ws a brief struggle. When Said Tased Lopez, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer, police said.

"My heart bleeds for the family, my heart bleeds for my officers," Kennaly said. "This is something that should have never taken place."

A $30,000 reward is offered for information that leads to Lopez, who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 245 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Tips can be submitted to Melvindale police at 313-429-1070 or the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.