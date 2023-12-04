Suspect accused of spitting in homeowner's face, slashing tires during attempted Monroe County break-in

A Monroe man is accused of trying to break into a home and slashing the tires of the homeowner's vehicle early Monday.

Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the 9000 block of Olde Hickory Lane in Berlin Township around 1:20 a.m. for an attempted break-in.

According to the sheriff's office, the 27-year-old man banged on the front door of a home until the owner answered. He then allegedly spit in the homeowner's face and tried to force his way into the house, but the homeowner was able to keep the suspect out.

The suspect then left and slashed the homeowner's tires.

When deputies arrived, they found the man walking in the road. After allegedly becoming combative, he was eventually arrested, and found to be in possession of a large fixed-blade knife.

The man is charged with attempted home invasion, resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property, and carrying a concealed weapon.