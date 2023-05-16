Suspect accused of yelling racial slur, stabbing Black man during Southfield road rage incident

A white man is accused of stabbing a Black man and yelling a racial slur at him during a road rage incident in Southfield on Sunday.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, 25-year-old Alexander Gojcevic, who is white, also slashed the 62-year-old victim's tires.

Gojcevic, of Farmington Hills, is charged with ethnic intimidation, felonious assault, and malicious destruction of property. If convicted, he could spend up to four years in prison.

"We've seen a concerning increase in the number of racial and ethnic intimidation cases lately, and I want our community members to know that behavior will not be tolerated in Oakland County. All residents deserve to feel safe in their homes, in public, and on our roads. Maliciously attacking another driver while yelling racial slurs is unacceptable and my office intends to hold this defendant, and anyone else who commits hate crimes, accountable," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.