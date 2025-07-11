Suspect accused of shooting at Michigan deputies, pointing gun at MSP troopers before being shot by police

The Brief A suspect wanted for assault with a gun was shot by MSP after fleeing police in northern Michigan on Wednesday. Police said the driver shot at police from his vehicle before losing control and running away on foot, but police eventually caught up to him. When ordered to drop his gun, he allegedly pointed it at troopers.



A suspect remains in critical condition after he allegedly shot at deputies during a chase and pointed a gun at Michigan State Police and got shot by troopers on Wednesday night.

The backstory:

According to MSP, troopers were called to assist the Wexford County Sheriff's Office in stopping a man believed to have been involved in an assault with a gun earlier in the evening. Just before 8:15 p.m., authorities spotted the suspect driving south on M-115 in northern Michigan and tried to stop him, but he fled.

Police said the suspect started shooting at Wexford County deputies from his vehicle as he continued into Osceola County. Eventually, the suspect lost control and crashed into a ditch near 20 Mile Road. He got out of his vehicle and ran away.

When troopers caught up to the suspect, he allegedly pointed a gun at them when ordered to drop the weapon. Troopers responded by shooting him.

No police were injured, while the shooter suffered critical injuries and was brought to a hospital.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.