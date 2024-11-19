Suspect appears in court for deadly stabbing outside Detroit liquor store

A suspect appeared in court after a deadly stabbing caught on camera that happened outside a liquor store in October.

On Oct. 5 in front of Diane’s Liquor Store on Schaeffer on the city’s westside, video of Thursday’s preliminary exam showed an altercation between the defendant, Rolando Huntley, and the victim, Ronald Howard.

"Did you see Ronald get stabbed?" someone asked.

"Yes," answered witness William Sanders.

He was then asked where Ronald had been stabbed.

"On the back of his neck, the side of his stomach and then that's where I had my hands at," he said. "I didn’t know he was bleeding from the groin area."

A fight broke out over a dispute as to who had possession of a table in a car during a deal for weed. A video taken from inside the car was played at the exam.

"This is the gun that Rolando gave to Shamar," said Sanders. "That’s how it started was over a table."

Meanwhile, there was a lot more about this table.

"Rondo said, excuse my French, but this is my MF table. And Ron said no it's my MF table," Sanders said.

In the end, the judge bound over Rolando Huntley for first-degree premeditated murder.

No trial date has been set.

