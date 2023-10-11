Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting at Taylor officers, taunting police with rap

article

A suspect who authorities have been searching for since he allegedly shot at Taylor police Sept. 19 was caught Tuesday.

Ryan Ramsey, 19, was arrested without incident by U.S. Marshals inside an apartment at Park Village Apartments around 2 p.m.

Ramsey is accused of shooting at two police officers with a rifle at The Ponds Townhomes, which is at the same intersection as the apartment where he was arrested.

After the shooting, he allegedly began taunting police with a rap under the name "StrikeBaby." In the rap posted to social media, police say he boasted about getting away.

Ramsey is expected to be charged and arraigned Wednesday.

Watch FOX 2 News Live