Police finish investigation in tunnel assault after Michigan-Michigan State game

The University of Michigan Police Department says they concluded their investigation in the big house tunnel assault of several players earlier this month.

"In collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University, UMPD has thoroughly investigated what occurred," UMPD said in a statement to FOX 2.

Police say the case has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

WATCH: Michigan, Michigan State players brawl in tunnel after Saturday's game

A total of eight Michigan State players have been suspended for their role in the alleged assault of University of Michigan players.

Four additional players were suspended last Tuesday: Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, and Brandon White - in addition to the original group of Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young. Michigan State announced that the suspensions will remain active until the investigation concludes.

Video showed a brawl involving at least 10 MSU players when two U of M players entered the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

Gemon Green, the University of Michigan football player seen being attacked by Michigan State University players after Saturday's game, has hired a lawyer. Green suffered a concussion.

This is the second scuffle of the month after a Michigan game in Ann Arbor. When Michigan beat Penn State, the two teams got into a fight in the tunnel. Harbaugh has said that Penn State head coach James Franklin was the aggressor.