Suspect arrested after Oakland County crime spree ends in crash

A 47-year-old man was taken into custody for stealing a van in Novi and also attempting several other break-ins around western Oakland County.

The suspect was stopped on I-96 at the Kensington Road exit ramp. He was later arrested by sheriff deputies after a brief chase. He was driving a Ford Econoline that was stolen from a Home Depot Parking lot in Novi, located on Grand River and Beck Road.

The Oakland County Sheriff's office got a call around 9 a.m. Monday about a breaking and entering report at a home in Lyon Township off of Pontiac Trail. Shortly after in Milford Township another attempted break-in was reported to police.

However, in the second incident, the suspect was stopped when the homeowner was able to scare him away.

Milford police spotted the same stolen Ford van and caught the suspect after the van crashed following a 10-minute chase. No one was severely injured in the crash.

The suspect was tased before being taken into custody.