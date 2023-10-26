Suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver on I-94 in Detroit

A suspect is in custody after police say he pointed a gun at a driver on I-94 in Detroit.

According to police, the victim was driving east on I-94 near I-96 around 4:05 p.m. Saturday when a Nissan Sentra pulled alongside him. The victim said the Sentra driver pointed a handgun at him and then drove away.

An investigation led police to the suspect's home, where the 32-year-old was arrested Wednesday.

Police searched his home and vehicle, and the gun used was found hidden in the car, police said.

The suspect was taken to the Wayne County Jail pending prosecutor review of the case.

"This is great investigative work by the Metro South troopers to get this suspect off the streets. Again, there is absolutely no reason to use a firearm to settle any dispute," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.