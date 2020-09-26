Suspect arrested after shooting 2 people, including a 4-year-old

Detroit Police have confirmed that Devontae Lamar Berrien is now in custody, after shooting 2 people, including a 4-year-old girl Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:05 in the area of Belleterre and Burlingame.

Berrien apparently showed up to the location, exchanged words with someone, then fired shots. In midst of everything, a 4-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man was shot. Both were taken to the hospital, and listed in temporary serious condition.

Berrien fled the scene after the shooting, but was arrested right before midnight Saturday night.

As of right now, police are not releasing any information on charges.

