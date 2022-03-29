Suspect arrested after urinating on snack rack in Detroit gas station store

The man accused of pulling down his pants and relieving himself all over a snack rack, is under arrest. Detroit police tracked him down -- along with the two other suspects in that video, Tuesday afternoon.

A declined debit card led to the mayhem last weekend at this Amoco station on Detroit’s east side, off Warren. After the guy in the hoodie urinated on a snack rack, his trio helped themselves, even stealing the soiled ones on the ground.



Before peeling out, he pulled his pants down again, to show off a full moon to the clerk. The whole thing was on Green Light cameras, monitored by Detroit Police.



"If he thinks this is a joke we will be seeing him pretty soon," said Deputy Chief Eric Ewing, Detroit police.

Ewing was right. On Tuesday DPD offered a $750 reward for more information on these guys on its DetroitRewards.TV website. It worked, tips came pouring in is leading investigators right to the suspects.

The public shaming aside – these guys, are looking at serious charges.

"Malicious destruction of property, some retail fraud and urinating in public," Ewing said.

