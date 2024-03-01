Suspect arrested for assault inside YMCA in Farmington Hills

article

A man is in custody for assaulting a person inside the YMCA in Farmington Hills Friday.

Police said the victim is being treated at a nearby hospital and that the suspect was found after officers conducted a search.

When SkyFOX flew overhead, at least three police vehicles were outside the YMCA, located at 28100 Farmington Road, just north of 12 Mile.

Circumstances of the assault have not been released yet by investigators.

