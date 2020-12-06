Suspect arrested for connection for Paradise Inn shooting

A suspect is now in custody after a shooting that happened Friday night at the Paradise Inn located in Inkster.

Authorities say SCP troopers and Inkster Police were dispatched to the location a little after 11:00. When they arrived, they heard the victims, a man in his 40's and a woman in her 30's, yelling for help.

Medics eventually made their way to the scene, and both victims were taken to the hospital - they were listed in serious condition.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an armed robbery.

Again, there is a suspect in custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.