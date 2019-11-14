Suspect arrested for fatally shooting man in Detroit restaurant parking lot

A suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting outside Club Celebrity Bar & Grill on Detroit's west side.

Brian Montgomery, 24, has been charged in the murder of 29-year-old DeAngelo Haggen in the restaurant's parking lot on Plymouth Road near Hubbell.

Family says on Nov. 1, there was apparently an argument inside and escalated to the outside, where the shooting happened in the parking lot. They say the shooting may have been over a woman.

Montgomery, a Royal Oak resident, has been charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm.

"They don't care, they don't care about life. There is no value for life with the young people in Detroit," the victim's cousin Antoinette Simpson told us. "I'm mad society doesn't understand that when you shoot people and kill them they don't come back. This is not a video game; this is real life. He's not coming back to his family."