Suspect arrested in Rochester Hills serial flasher case

The Brief A 32-year-old suspect was arrested months after two 12-year-olds were a victim of a serial flasher in Rochester Hills. Parents say they often visit the area to shop. At 9:30 p.m. on Monday, officials told FOX 2 that a 32-year-old man had turned himself in with his attorney.



Sheriff's deputies in Oakland University were on the hunt for an alleged serial flasher who was arrested Monday evening, months after it was reported.

The suspect was wanted for exposing himself to 12-year-old girls more than once.

Big picture view:

It all happened in the Village of Rochester Hills at an outdoor shopping mall where families and groups of young people hang out during the summer.

Now, two young girls are traumatized after falling victim to an alleged flasher not once, but twice in the same day.

It was Sunday afternoon on June 29 when Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said two 12-year-old girls were sitting outside Shake Shack when the man approached them.

"He had a shirt that was untucked and when he raised it he was exposed," Bouchard said. "The girls smartly moved away. Went to another business, he reproached them again and exposed himself again. They yelled at him. Other adults came to see what was going on. The suspect fled the scene."

News of the encounter caught shoppers off guard.

Local perspective:

Parents say they often visit the area to shop, and they always see groups of teens frequently walking around as well.

Police say, at the very least, an incident like this can be viewed as an opportunity for parents to have a conversation with their children.

Bouchard said this same man is said to have exposed himself in Auburn Hills on the same day.

What's next:

At 9:30 p.m. on Monday, officials told FOX 2 that a 32-year-old man had turned himself in with his attorney.

The suspect's identity has not been released by police at this time. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.

