Suspect arrested in double homicide at Shelby Township auto shop

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double homicide at a Shelby Township auto shop Friday afternoon, police said.

According to Shelby Township police, the suspect was taken into custody around 5:45 a.m. Saturday without incident after authorities executed a search warrant at a hotel in Romulus near Detroit Metro Airport.

The search was connected to the shooting deaths of two men at Star Auto Sales on Ryan Road near Auburn Road.

Police said evidence was recovered from the hotel room. The suspect’s identity will be released once he is arraigned.

The backstory:

No word as to what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses described heavy police activity at the scene.

"Seen a lot of cops. A lot of people coming into my plaza parking. Just straight running down there. Standing outside, all the people coming up like, ‘Hey, what happened? What happened?’ I’m like, yeah, two people are deceased over there. They got shot over — I don’t know fully what happened — over a car, over money. It’s crazy," said Yousif Qachi, who works nearby.

Another witness said security cameras captured a person dressed in black and wearing a white surgical mask walking toward the business before the shooting.

What they're saying:

Shelby Township police thanked multiple agencies — including Sterling Heights, Utica, Romulus, Michigan State Police and the FBI — for assisting in the investigation.

What's next:

Police will release more details at a scheduled press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The investigation remains ongoing.