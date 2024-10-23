Suspect on bike wanted for groping women across Ferndale by police

At least three women have reported being sexually assaulted from groping by a man on a bike in Ferndale.

"So we started noticing there is a trend - there is three separate incidents of an individual riding on a bike who's been inappropriately touching females," said Evan Ahlin, Ferndale police. "He basically passes the female head on and once he identifies them, he circles back around and then grabs them and then flees the scene."

The first incident was reported back in July at Vester and Woodward.

When it happened again in August at Woodward and East Breckenridge -- police connected the incidents.

"That's when we really started working harder and we reached out to you all to hopefully help us identify this individual," he said.

Police obtained surveillance pics of their wanted man. The images are blurry -- but not entirely unidentifiable.

"I think this person has some pretty distinct features we can see in the pictures," said Ahlin.

It appears he has very long wavy curly hair and he appears to be a black male, younger potentially

A third incident was reported just this past week in the area of Farmdale and West Troy. Police believe - there could be other victims.

"If that's the case, we're asking those people to also reach out to us," Ahlin said.

Until this man is caught -- police offer advice to women in Ferndale who are walking alone.

"We're asking residents, particularly females when they're out walking their dogs, walking, running, whatever, to not be on their phones, to have situational awareness," he said. "Maybe only keep one earbud in so you can hear everything around them."

Women who are feeling uneasy walking around town can call Ferndale police to assist them. And of course if anyone knows the man on the bike is encouraged to call Ferndale Police Department at (248) 541-3650.