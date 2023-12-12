Suspect caught after 2 St. Clair Shores break-ins

article

A suspect is in custody after police say he broke into two St. Clair Shores homes on Saturday.

Around 7:50 p.m., police were called to the 19000 block of California Street on reports of a home invasion where a suspect stole necklaces, rings, and a watch from the unoccupied house.

While responding to that break-in, police learned that the suspect, later identified as Robert Morey, also broke into a home on Maxine Street, which is one street north of California.

Police said Morey was still inside the Maxine house when officers arrived. He fled out of a back door when police surrounded the house.

Related article

A K-9 officer chased Morey, and the K-9 helped take him into custody. Police recovered stolen items from both homes after the arrest.

Morey is charged with second-degree home invasion and receiving and concealing stolen property. He is charged as a habitual offender. Records show that he his home invasion convictions dating back to at least 1983.