Expand / Collapse search

Suspect caught after 2 St. Clair Shores break-ins

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Robert Morey (St. Clair Shores Police)

ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after police say he broke into two St. Clair Shores homes on Saturday.

Around 7:50 p.m., police were called to the 19000 block of California Street on reports of a home invasion where a suspect stole necklaces, rings, and a watch from the unoccupied house.

While responding to that break-in, police learned that the suspect, later identified as Robert Morey, also broke into a home on Maxine Street, which is one street north of California. 

Police said Morey was still inside the Maxine house when officers arrived. He fled out of a back door when police surrounded the house.

Related

Package thieves caught with numerous stolen items after arrest in Berkley, police say
article

Package thieves caught with numerous stolen items after arrest in Berkley, police say

Berkley police are looking for the intended recipients of numerous stolen items after catching two package thieves over the weekend. Police believe these items were stolen from the Metro Detroit area over the past two weeks.

A K-9 officer chased Morey, and the K-9 helped take him into custody. Police recovered stolen items from both homes after the arrest.

Morey is charged with second-degree home invasion and receiving and concealing stolen property. He is charged as a habitual offender. Records show that he his home invasion convictions dating back to at least 1983.

Watch FOX 2 News Live