Suspect caught after allegedly breaking into Metro Detroit homes while residents slept

article

The Brief A man is accused of breaking into two homes while residents were asleep. The first happened in Plymouth Township, and the second happened in Bloomfield Township while Antonio Jones was already on the radar of police. He is now facing charges in both Oakland and Wayne counties.



A 27-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into two homes while the residents were asleep inside.

Antonio Draco Jones Jr. was caught earlier this month after he was seen driving through a Bloomfield Township neighborhood while police monitored him after the first break-in.

The backstory:

According to Plymouth Township police, Jones was on their radar after a break-in around 7 a.m. Nov. 4 at a home in the Lake Pointe subdivision near M-14 and I-275. During that break-in, he allegedly stole cash and credit cards.

Within 48 hours, investigators identified Jones as a possible suspect, and started monitoring his activity.

Just after 3:50 a.m., police learned that Jones was allegedly driving through a Bloomfield Township subdivision that he had no connection to.

Plymouth officers contacted Bloomfield police, who then pulled Jones over and discovered that he had just broken into another home before the traffic stop, police said.

"These were very concerning incidents, as the families were home during both home invasions. I commend the teamwork shown by investigators from the Bloomfield Township and the Plymouth Township Police Departments while tracking down leads and arresting this dangerous suspect," Plymouth Township Police Chief James Knittel said.

What's next:

Jones is now facing first-degree home invasion and larceny charges in Oakland County, and two counts of stealing/retaining financial transaction devices in Wayne County. He was charged as a habitual offender.

Jones was denied bond by a Plymouth Township judge.

He is due back in court Dec. 5 for the Plymouth break-in, and Dec. 8 for the Bloomfield crime.