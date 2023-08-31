Suspect charged after 2 weed delivery drivers robbed in Shelby Township

article

A Shelby Township man is facing charges after two weed delivery drivers were robbed.

Zabion Omariez Parnell, 20, is charged with two counts of unarmed robbery.

He is accused of stealing pot from two people as they attempted to deliver it to an apartment complex.

The first incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Aug. 19 at an apartment complex near West Utica and Ryan. Police said the driver knocked on the door, but there was no answer, so he headed back to his vehicle. As he was walking, Parnell allegedly approached him, punched him in the head, and stole the cannabis.

At 9:40 p.m. Aug. 26, a different driver was delivering weed to the same apartment complex. When she was in the parking lot, Parnell is accused of stealing the weed from her.

Parnell was identified and arrested a few days later. Police said they found evidence of the thefts at his home.

He is at the Macomb County Jail, where his bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety per count.