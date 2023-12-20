Suspect charged after snatching purse from 80-year-old woman outside Washtenaw County Meijer

A Milan man is accused of snatching a woman's purse while she loaded groceries into her vehicle outside a Pittsfield Township Meijer over the weekend.

The victim had just started putting her groceries into her trunk in the parking lot of the store at 3825 Carpenter Road around 11:40 a.m. Saturday when Brian Donald Miller approached her. Police said Miller grabbed the purse she was holding and fled.

A witness followed Miller and reported that he was hiding near a dumpster at a business across the street. Pittsfield Township officers set up a perimeter around a wooded area near the business and arrested Miller without incident.

The purse was found near the dumpster. Police said Miller also had a double-edged knife, which was not used during the crime. The victim suffered a cut to her finger when the purse was snatched out of her hands.

Miller has been charged with larceny from a person and carrying a concealed weapon.