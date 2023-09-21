Suspect charged after woman found dead in road • Automakers announce layoffs • 3 flee condo shootout

A woman is now facing charges after a college student was found with severe trauma in the middle of Providence Drive in Southfield on June 3.

Kentia Monique Fearn, 23, of Wayne, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and operating while intoxicated.

According to the prosecutor's office, Fearn was driving on Providence Drive early June 3 when Kanu, 23, allegedly jumped from the car. Fearn is accused of leaving instead of stopping and reporting what happened to police.

"I think them apprehending her, I think possibly more facts will come out," said Bianca VanMeter, Kanu's mother. "We really just want justice for Mia."

Police are expected to provide an update on the case at 10:30 a.m.

Featured article

Automakers announce layoff as strike continues

Both General Motors and Stellantis announced layoffs Wednesday.

GM laid off around 2,000 workers at its Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas, while Stellantis laid off 68 employees at a machining plant in Ohio and will likely lay off an estimated 300 other workers at factories in Indiana.

These layoffs come as the strike nears the one-week mark with more employees potentially joining the picket line.

If there isn't "serious progress" made in negotiations before noon Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain said more workers will be called on to strike.

Featured article

1 dead as vehicle crashes into Macomb County Circuit Court

One person is dead after a fiery crash of a vehicle into the Macomb County Circuit Court building in Mount Clemens Wednesday night.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said the call came in at 7:25 p.m. that a car exploded. He said the car was speeding when it crashed into a cement wall connected to the courthouse.

Officials say that aside from the driver there were no other injuries with no one else inside the vehicle, and no other cars involved.

Witnesses told investigators that the driver lost control, crossed over oncoming lanes of traffic and hit the wall.

"Upon impact, the vehicle exploded," Wickersham said.

Featured article

3 suspects flee after shootout at Shelby Township condo

Police are investigating a shootout early Thursday at a condo on Valenti Lane near Hayes and Hall roads in Shelby Township.

The suspects exchanged fire with an occupant of the home during a suspected home invasion. After, they fled in a blue Jeep.

Officers have been checking hospitals for potential gunshot victims.

Featured article

Two suspects arrested in murder, carjacking in Dearborn

Dearborn Police have arrested two suspects believed to have been responsible for a violent carjacking Tuesday night that ended with one man dead.

According to police, a man and woman who were walking to their car at a strip mall on Ford Road around 9:30 Tuesday night when they were attacked by two people who were trying to steal their car.

Police responded to the scene within just a few minutes and rushed the man to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman he was with was not hurt.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

It's going to feel like summer for a couple of days.

What else we're watching

Republicans clash with Attorney General Merrick Garland, accusing him of favoring Hunter Biden

House Republicans clashed with Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday, accusing him and the Justice Department of the "weaponization" of the department's work in favor of President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

Garland’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee was the first in two years and came at an unprecedented moment in the department’s history: He’s overseeing two cases against Donald Trump, the first former president to face criminal charges, and another against the sitting president's son.

Republicans on the committee — led by Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman — set the tone with accusations that the Justice Department is favoring the Biden family, while targeting his opponent, Trump.

"There’s one investigation protecting President Biden. There’s another one attacking President Trump," Jordan, Republican of Ohio, said in his opening statement. "The Justice Department’s got both sides of the equation covered."

Read more here.