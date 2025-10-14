Suspect charged in connection with August stabbing at Sedona Taphouse in Troy

article

The Brief A man is in custody after a stabbing at Sedona Taphouse in Troy. Dquavion Broome allegedly left the state after the crime, but recently returned to Michigan and was arrested. Police said Broome and the victim knew each other, and the crime was not random.



A man is in custody and facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man at Sedona Taphouse in Troy over the summer.

Dquavion Lamariee Broome, 26, was charged Friday with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for the Aug. 30 stabbing.

The backstory:

When police arrived at Sedona Taphouse on Big Beaver around 4:15 p.m. Aug. 30, they found a man suffering non-fatal stab wounds in the parking lot. At the time, police said the suspect and victim knew each other, but no arrests were immediately made.

Police said they learned Broome left Michigan after the stabbing. He was arrested without last week after returning to the state.

Broome is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $500,000 bond.