Suspect wanted after Troy restaurant stabbing

article

The Brief Troy police are searching for a suspect after a Saturday afternoon stabbing at Sedona Taphouse. The victim, who knew the suspect, is in stable condition. Authorities say the incident was not random and there is no danger to the public.



Troy police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing Saturday afternoon at a restaurant.

The backstory:

Officers responded at around 4:15 p.m. to the Sedona Taphouse on Big Beaver Road.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim who had been stabbed by a male suspect.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other and that the incident was not random.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect is not in custody, but investigators are actively trying to locate him.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

What's next:

Troy police will provide updates as they become available.