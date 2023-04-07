Suspect charged in connection with Clawson liquor store break-in earlier this year
CLAWSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police caught a suspect after a break-in at a Clawson liquor store in January, authorities announced Friday.
The Beverage House at 134 N. Rochester Rd. was broken into and items were stolen around 5:35 a.m. Jan. 26.
Clawson Det. Ryan Tracy worked with Warren police to identify suspects and submit a report to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. A breaking and entering with intent charge was authorized for Davon Dazon Hill.
Hill was arraigned March 17 and given a $50,000 bond.