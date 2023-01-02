Suspect crashes, exchanges gunfire with officer before getting arrested in chase



The New Year began with a police chase ends in a crash and gunfire between a suspect and officers in Warren on Monday.

After crashing the suspect shot at police who returned fire and arrested him after a foot chase. The officer and suspect were not injured.

The incident started with police trying to stop a vehicle and the area of eastbound Eight Mile Road and crashed," said Warren Police Comissioner Bill Dwyer. "The suspect got out and ran down this street and fired at the officer. The officer returned fire."

A phone video posted to social media and shared by Ann Lacey. You can hear the suspect being told to drop the gun, but was arrested about two blocks from the crash site.

Still photo from video courtesy of Ann Lacey.

The suspect hit an innocent driver, leaving them hospitalized prior to the foot pursuit.

"We're still looking for the female occupant of the vehicle that crashed," Dwyer said. "We're not sure what role she played. It's clear that the suspect fired first at the officer. The officer did return fire."

Dwyer said the traffic stop was initiated by the officer in relation to a previous felony crime.

A weapon was recovered by police.