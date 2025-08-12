Suspect crashes stolen U-Haul truck during Highland Park police chase

article

The Brief A suspect in a stolen U-Haul allegedly tried to ram police and patrol vehicles with the truck during a chase. The chase ended when the suspect hit a pole in Highland Park.



A Detroit man fled police in a stolen U-Haul and tried to ram patrol vehicles and officers with the truck before crashing early Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said they were notified around 12:10 a.m. by Highland Park police that they were chasing a stolen U-Haul box truck. Highland Park police told MSP that the suspect tried to ram a patrol vehicle and officers who were in the area.

MSP responded to assist, but the chase ended with the 34-year-old suspect crashing into a pole in the area of Massachusetts and John R streets. After crashing, police said the suspect ran into the backyard of a nearby home, where troopers caught him hiding in overgrown vegetation.

The suspect was taken into custody by MSP and turned over to Highland Park police. No police officers or troopers were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.