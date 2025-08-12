Expand / Collapse search

Suspect crashes stolen U-Haul truck during Highland Park police chase

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  August 12, 2025 7:30am EDT
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit
article

The Brief

    • A suspect in a stolen U-Haul allegedly tried to ram police and patrol vehicles with the truck during a chase.
    • The chase ended when the suspect hit a pole in Highland Park.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man fled police in a stolen U-Haul and tried to ram patrol vehicles and officers with the truck before crashing early Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said they were notified around 12:10 a.m. by Highland Park police that they were chasing a stolen U-Haul box truck. Highland Park police told MSP that the suspect tried to ram a patrol vehicle and officers who were in the area.

Related

Suspects ram U-Haul into cannabis processing center, kidnap security guard
article

Suspects ram U-Haul into cannabis processing center, kidnap security guard

The security guard said he was approached by several suspects armed with guns who pulled him out of his vehicle and disarmed him.

MSP responded to assist, but the chase ended with the 34-year-old suspect crashing into a pole in the area of Massachusetts and John R streets. After crashing, police said the suspect ran into the backyard of a nearby home, where troopers caught him hiding in overgrown vegetation.

The suspect was taken into custody by MSP and turned over to Highland Park police. No police officers or troopers were injured.

An investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: Michigan State Police provided this information. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Car crashesCrime and Public Safety