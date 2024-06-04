Suspect in Detroit blues club shooting sought by police

article

Police are asking the public's help identifying a suspected shooter at the Detroit Blues Cafe early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance photos show the suspect, seen wearing a blue sweat outfit, believed to have shot the victim inside the business, at 14493 Gratiot, and fled in a black Dodge Durango westbound on Lappin Street.

The suspect got into a fight before the situation escalated with him firing two shots at the victim, hitting him once in the abdomen, according to Detroit police.

Police investigators are attempting to ID the individual in the blue sweat outfit, while the man behind the shooter, came to the location in the same vehicle with the shooter.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter.

If you have any information please help this family by making an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit our website at: www.1800speakup.org Your identity is 100% anonymous.



