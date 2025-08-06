Suspect in Detroit steals vehicle with child inside, police say

article

The Brief Detroit police are looking for a suspect who stole a car with a child still inside. The parent left their child in the running car while they were in a building and came back out to their vehicle, no longer there.



An auto theft with a child still in the car had Detroit police searching for the suspect.

What they're saying:

Police say at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday at the 18600 block of Freeland, a child was left inside a white Ford Escape while their parent went inside a building.

As they came back out, they discovered that their car was gone, along with their child.

According to officials, the suspect who took the Escape, dropped the child off around the block and fled in the vehicle.

The child was unharmed.

In the Flock picture as seen above and below, the license plate appears to be from Kentucky.

As of Wednesday evening, no suspect details have been released.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.