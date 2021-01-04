Suspect faces judge accused of double shooting that killed teen in South Lyon

Fadi Zeineh was already on probation and is now accused of murdering 17-year-old Dylan Stamper over a marijuana deal gone bad.

Dylan's dad, Kevin, was also shot and is in critical condition.

Judge: "Do you understand the bond conditions?"

"Yes your honor," he said.

On Monday Zeineh faced a judge for the first time in a video conference. Judge Travis Reeds charged Zeineh with 10 felony counts, he's facing misdemeanor charges on previous outstanding warrants.

"Upon making entry into the home they located two shooting victims," said Det. Sgt. Sam Marzban, Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Marzban testified what happened last Wednesday when Zeineh went to the Stampers' South Lyon home to buy marijuana from Dylan.

After the deal inside the house, the detective said, "Fadi asked to use the bathroom and when he came back from the bathroom and stated 'Give me your (expletive).'"

When Zeineh came out, it was allegedly with a handgun, pointed at Dylan, his girlfriend, and Kevin Stamper.

"Dylan and Kevin attempted to intervene and began to struggle with Fadi, for the handgun," the detective testified. "Fadi fired two rounds striking Kevin and a third round, striking Dylan."

Shooting victim Dylan Stamper.

The neighbor's security camera apparently shows Zeineh jumping into the passenger seat of a waiting vehicle and fleeing.

Paramedics worked to revive Dylan but he died at the scene.

Bond was denied given the nature of the allegations. The teen with a troubled past - will be back in court later this month.

