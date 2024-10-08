Suspect fatally shot by Detroit police on city's east side after opening fire at officers

article

Detroit police are at the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting on the city's east side Tuesday.

The suspect pulled a gun and fired at Detroit police who returned fire and fatally wounded him, DPD said. The shooting took place at Chandler Park Drive and Canyon Street sometime after 7 p.m.

Assistant DPD Chief Charles Fitzgerald said that the officers were on patrol when the recognized someone from a previous drug deal encounter.

Officers ran his name and saw that he had a prior violation. At that time before officers got out of their car, Fitzgerlad said he pulled a gun from his waistband and fired shots at the officers.

One of the officers returned fire killing him. Michigan State police have been brought in, to investigate per protocol.

The officers are both uninjured. The one who fired shots will be put on leave again per protocol in these situations.

