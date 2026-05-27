Suspect fatally wounded after shooting at Detroit police in east side house, 2nd suspect sought

The Brief An officer-involved shooting took place Wednesday afternoon on Detroit's east side. The police officer was not injured but the suspect who shot first, was fatally injured. It took place on Moross, with the road closed between Laing and Lansdowne streets.



A suspect is dead after opening fire on Detroit police in a house on the city's east side.

The backstory:

No police were injured, according to DPD, adding that one shot was returned by an officer, fatally injuring the suspect.

The incident happened in the 19000 block of Moross where police found two women and a child inside, and safely removed all three.

The 20-year-old suspect was found inside a locked bedroom leading to the confrontation. The gunman's identity has not been released by investigators yet.

Police are looking for a second suspect, DeMarco Ballard, who is 17.

DPD executed a search warrant at the house on Moross at approximately 2:08 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were investigating a case of shots fired into a different home on May 23.

Police have Moross closed between Laing and Lansdowne streets.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.