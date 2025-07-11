Suspect flees scene after shooting man at Southfield park
article
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that wounded a man Thursday night.
The backstory:
Officers were called to Simms Park at Pierce Street and Wiltshire Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, and is expected to survive.
A suspect was seen running away after the shooting. He is only described as a Black male wearing all black and latex gloves.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-796-5500.
The Source: This information is from a Southfield police press release.