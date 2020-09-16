Suspect found dead after 9-hour long standoff in Washtenaw County after deputy shot

After nearly nine hours, a standoff between an armed man and police in Washtenaw County has ended after the suspect was found dead inside the home.

The man was accused of shooting a sheriff's deputy and at neighbors earlier in the day after a neighbor dispute before locking himself inside a home in Superior Township.

"For us, it's a loss that he was deceased. We don't know how he was deceased but it's loss of a human life and that, for us, is distressing. The upside for us is our deputy who was shot, with a significant injury, but praise to God he is healthy from that perspective that he was able to go home," said Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton.

Clayton said authorities suspect the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound but couldn't confirm that yet.

Deputies were responding to the call of a felonious assault around 2 p.m. when the shots were fired from one of the homes.

Residents in Superior Township near N. Prospect Road, Geddes Road, and East Clark Road were asked to stay indoors while police agencies surrounded the home.

Clayton said after hours trying to make contact without no verbal response, officers eventually made entry into the home and confirmed the man was dead.

Police have not given the man's identity.