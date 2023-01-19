Suspect identified in fatal shooting of woman found in car near Ann Arbor

article

Pittsfield Township police have named a suspect it is looking for in the shooting death of a Plymouth woman inside her car Thursday morning.

Michael Anthony Elinski is wanted in connection to the murder and should be considered armed and dangerous according to police. The 59-year-old is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 245 pounds.

His whereabouts are unknown and anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsfield PD.

Police identified the body found inside, was that of Andrea Grant, 50. Her bullet-hole-ridden sedan was discovered in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive just after 9 a.m. this morning. Plaza Drive is part of a business park just off of I-94 north of Ellsworth Road.

Investigators have said the suspect was likely known to the victim, and the shooting was not random.

The detective bureau's confidential tip line is 734-822-4958.

For general information, contact the Pittsfield PD front desk at 734-822-4911.

To request police response, call 734-994-2911, ext. 8.



