Woman found shot to death in Ann Arbor parking lot, police investigating

article

Pittsfield Township police said they are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning in a parking lot just south of Briarwood Mall and north of the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport.

According to police, they confirmed a woman was found shot to death on Plaza Drive, which is part of a business park just off of I-94 north of Ellsworth Road.

Police said the suspect, who they did not identify, was likely known to the victim and the shooting was not random. Witnesses told FOX 2 they heard roughly 5 to 10 gunshots between 8 and 8:30 Thursday morning.

When police arrived, they found the car with multiple bullet holes on the outside and the woman was dead inside the car.

The victim is a 50-year-old Plymouth resident but no further details were released.

Police are working to learn more about the suspect and expect to release more information later in the day on Thursday.

READ NEXT: Detroit apartment complex gate not working, crime spikes leaving residents livid

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.

The address where the woman was found is in Ann Arbor but the investigation falls under the jurisdiction of the Pittsfield Township Police Department.