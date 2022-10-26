Suspect in 2 homicides arrested after fleeing Detroit police and crashing on west side

Detroit police announced the arrest of a suspect Wednesday night, wanted for two different homicides. The arrest happened after a chase ended with a crash at Plymouth and Evergreen on Detroit's west side.

"This individual had been eluding officers throughout the day," said Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

Detroit police say the double murder suspect was desperate to get away from them and in doing so, put innocent lives in danger. A family was inside a minivan the suspect hit with his car. They were taken to a nearby hospital with only minor injuries.

"One on the east side of the city and then approximately an hour later a second homicide occurred on the west side of the city," said Cmdr. Ian Severy.

"The officers initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle took off going throughout the city," Hayes said.

The chase even went through Stoepel Park.

"Just cutting right through the park in the vehicle you see behind us, from that it led us to this area," Hayes added.

At Evergreen and Plymouth is where the suspect allegedly lost control and hit two other vehicles - and still tried to get away.

"After this violent individual fled out of the crashed vehicle, he attempted to carjack a white vehicle forcing the driver out, trying to flee officers," Hayes said.

A weapon was found inside the suspect's vehicle, police said.

"On the floorboard underneath the gas pedal were multiple spent casings from a rifle," Severy said. "In addition to that, there was a rifle located on the floorboard of the passenger seat."

With this information, police say they got a warrant to look for more evidence finding multiple guns at a nearby home.

"Assault-style pistol with a 100-round drum, an AR15, a semi-auto shotgun and another handgun," Severy said,

Police are not releasing any details about the homicides in question at this time but all the evidence has been handed over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, and the suspect is in custody.