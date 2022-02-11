Suspect in custody after 78-year-old man found dead in Dearborn

Dearborn police are investigating what is believed to be a murder after a 78-year-old man was found dead Friday morning.

Police were called to the 7500 block of Indiana around 9 a.m. for a medical assist. When they arrived, they found the victim.

A 31-year-old suspect was arrested. Police said they do not believe the crime was random, and there is no threat to residents.

"This loss of life is tragic and on behalf of the Dearborn Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim. We are investigating to provide the answers this individual's family and loved ones need and deserve," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-943-2241.