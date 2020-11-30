Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after ex's new boyfriend shot, police standoff

By FOX 2 Staff
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in custody after a standoff with police Monday night at a home on Detroit's east side. 

Police say the suspect surrendered after about a 2-hour standoff after a shooting in the 13300 block of Loretto, which is near Houston Whittier and Dickerson. 

Police say the suspect shot his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend after an argument. 

The 39-year-old victim is being treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was shot in the thigh. 