Suspect in custody after fatal shooting of brother and sister in Eastpointe

article

A suspect in custody, after being caught in Ohio, following the double fatal shooting inside a home on Veronica Avenue, in Eastpointe.

A brother and sister were shot to death in the 15700 block of Veronica Avenue near Universal, last night.

According to the Eastpointe police, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, the suspect was arrested outside of Bowling Green, Ohio.

The victims are a 63-year-old woman and her 57-year-old brother, who were each shot multiple times, according to investigators.

The suspect is now in custody, but not yet arranged. Stay with FOX 2 as that information becomes available.