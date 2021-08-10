Suspect in custody after robbery at Canton Chase Bank
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a robbery Tuesday at a Chase Bank in Canton.
Police were called to the bank on Ford and Canton Center roads around 4:30 p.m.
The robber was leaving the building as police arrived and went back inside. They let everyone who was in the bank leave but stayed inside for a short while before coming out and surrendering, police said.
No one was injured. The robbery remains under investigation.
